LA Auto Show, Tesla Model 3 range, Porsche plug-ins: What’s New @ The Car Connection

The 7 most important cars at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show

Swimming pools, movie stars, and lots of brand new cars: that's Los Angeles in a nutshell. America's biggest new car market served as the backdrop for more than a dozen new car debuts.

2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show

The 2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover utility made its debut Wednesday at the Los Angeles auto show, adding another utility vehicle to the Korean maker's lineup as buyers snap up SUVs of all sizes.

Waymo’s self-driving fleet crosses 4-million mile barrier

As Google spinoff Waymo continues its march toward fully self-driving cars, it has reached a significant milepost: four million self-driven miles. On public roads.

Step aside, Chevrolet Bolt EV. There's a new king of the (sort of) affordable electric-car segment. Well, maybe the Bolt EV can stay right where it is for two main reasons. First, there are very few Model 3s on the road at this point due to Tesla's problems with "production hell." Second, no early buyers will see a price anywhere near the $35,000 Tesla has touted since the Model 3 was announced.

Saleen reveals S1 sports car, plans Chinese production

Saleen hasn’t had standalone car in its lineup since the S7 supercar went out of production in 2009.

"The Grand Tour" hosts see a future with self-driving cars

For decades, the automotive media has taken automobiles and discussed how they drive, their features, and why one might be a better buy than the other. When the day arrives where a car is ready to do the driving, there may be a bit less to talk about. Nevertheless, "The Grand Tour" hosts believe auto journalists will still have a place in the world.

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo Enlarge Photo

Half of all Porsches will plug in by 2025, showing importance of electric cars

Its customers and employees know, but the rest of the world may not quite have realized that Porsche now sells six separate plug-in hybrid models.

Toyota to build megawatt electric and hydrogen plant fueled by California bio-waste

Toyota today is the world's most ardent proponent of using hydrogen fuel cells for zero-emission vehicles rather than large battery packs.

2019 BMW i8: larger battery, more range, and new Roadster

BMW is breathing some fresh air into its three-year-old alternative flagship to improve performance, increase range, and add some style.