2019 Lincoln Nautilus sets sail for luxury crossover SUV market

The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus name may be new for luxury crossover shoppers, but the two-row SUV should be somewhat familiar.

This week at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, Ford's luxury arm unveiled the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, an updated version of the Lincoln MKX with a new name. The Nautilus adds a new name, a new face, and a new engine to the marquee, but also signals a mid-stream shift for the luxury brand.

Lincoln didn't say how much the Nautilus will cost when it goes on sale next summer.

With the Nautilus, Lincoln has a crossover set for the heart of the luxury market. The two-row crossover adopts many of the styling cues from the current Lincoln flagships—the Continental and Navigator—including the mesh grille and headlights. Along the sides and the rear, the Nautilus looks like more of the same, which isn't bad according to us: we liked the MKX from the rear.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

The profile hasn't changed, and speaks to the still-close relationship the Nautilus has with the MKX. So does the interior, which is largely a carryover from the outgoing MKX. The materials inside are slightly upgraded, including the dash, doors, and seats, but the center stack—and its black plastic—still remain.

Lincoln has subbed in its 22-way seats with myriad adjustability and massage. An uprated 19-speaker audio system is available, and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster is new. Lincoln's infotainment system, Sync 3, carries over with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Under the hood, the Nautilus ditched its old base powertrain in favor of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 245 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The optional engine is a 2.7-liter V-6 that makes 335 hp and 380 lb-ft. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on base versions and all-wheel drive is available with the base engine, but standard with the larger V-6.

