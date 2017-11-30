2018 Hyundai Kona, 2018 Nissan Kicks, 2019 BMW i8 Roadster: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show

The 2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover utility made its debut Wednesday at the Los Angeles auto show, adding another utility vehicle to the Korean maker's lineup as buyers snap up SUVs of all sizes.

Crossover shoo-in: 2018 Nissan Kicks compact SUV comes to US

Small is big again. The 2018 Nissan Kicks broke cover Wednesday at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show as the automaker's smallest crossover in the lineup, an entry to replace the aged and outgoing Nissan Juke.

2019 Subaru Ascent video preview

Subaru is ready to tackle its next mountain. Except this time, it's not a Rocky, or a Green Mountain, or even an...um... Appalachia?

2019 BMW i8 Roadster, 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2019 BMW i8 Roadster revealed

BMW’s i8 plug-in hybrid sports car can now be ordered as a convertible. BMW took the covers off the new i8 Roadster on Wednesday at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, where the automaker also announced some updates for the i8 coupe.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS preview

Mercedes-Benz established the current fastback sedan trend when it launched the original CLS over a decade ago. The iconic swoopy sedan now enters its third generation with the 2019 CLS unveiled on Wednesday at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Shocking: 2020 Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid electric coming

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the automaker announced Wednesday at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show.

All-electric Vespa Elettrica scooter Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Iconic Vespa Scooter, now 70 years old, gets brand-new electric powertrain

The Vespa scooter is undeniably an icon on European streets. For 70 years, Vespas have buzzed about roadways, but the buzz will soon give way to an all-but-silent hum in the company's latest scooter.

Tesla opens second huge China charging station for 50 electric cars

It's only fitting that the country making a monumental push for more electric vehicles is getting the world's biggest Tesla Supercharger stations. Tesla's website shows more than 150 Supercharger locations are now operating in China.

Half of all Porsches will plug in by 2025, showing importance of electric cars

Its customers and employees know, but the rest of the world may not quite have realized that Porsche now sells six separate plug-in hybrid models.