2018 Hyundai Kona video preview

If you're on a budget and looking for a quality ride, Hyundai's been there for you with a good value. Now it's ready to take that formula to subcompact crossover shoppers.

Slotted below the compact Tucson in the Hyundai lineup, the 2018 Kona is a small SUV that'll square off against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR, and new Nissan Kicks.

The Kona has a wedge shape with thick fenders and lots of plastic body armor in the form of cladding.

Inside the Kona is on-trend with softly styled dash with a central infotainment display. When painted in colors like lime green, orange, and red the Kona wears bracelets of body-color trim around some controls.

Kona doesn't skimp on the tech with an available 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, and head-up display.

At launch, all base Konas will be powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 producing 147 horsepower paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Those seeking more power can opt for a turbo-4 producing 175 horsepower paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Power is sent to the front wheels, and all-wheel drive is available.

We drove a pre-production prototype a few months ago, and we really liked its response.

An all-electric Kona has been launched in other markets, and we presume it will come to the U.S. as well, likely with limited availability.

On the safety front, the Kona skips adaptive cruise control but forward collision-warnings with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane keeping assist are all available.

Hyundai's keeping pricing and fuel economy information to itself for now, but expect details closer to the Kona's launch in March 2018