China's Trumpchi, Infiniti QX50, Tesla Model 3: What’s New @ The Car Connection

November 29, 2017

Chinese automaker aims to sell Trumpchi car line in U.S.

The Chinese automaker that builds cars under the Trumpchi name says it's gearing up to sell its cars in the U.S. by the end of 2019.

New 2019 Subaru Ascent will climb family crossover mountain

The automaker famous for building rough-and-tumble wagons and crossovers ready for off-the-beaten path missions is tackling another famously treacherous task: family duty. The 2019 Subaru Ascent was officially unveiled Tuesday ahead of the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, and it potentially delivers the rapidly expanding carmaker into more suburban homes.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan dressed up with new R-Line appearance package

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a spicy look, but it's not matched by any additional underhood or suspension muscle.

2019 Infiniti QX50

From Motor Authority

2019 Infiniti QX50 preview

Feast your eyes on the new QX50 from Infiniti. The small SUV made its world debut on Wednesday at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and goes on sale next year, as a 2019 model.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus improves on MKX in almost every way

The Lincoln MKX is dead. Kind of. Its replacement is the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, but aside from a new name, a freshened face, an updated powertrain, and more advanced driver assistance technology, this is still a Ford Edge-based crossover, for better or worse. The crossover was revealed ahead of the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday.

2018 Jeep Wrangler preview

Jeep on Wednesday unveiled the redesigned 2018 Wrangler at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Tesla Model 3 found on Craigslist

From Green Car Reports

Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car tested by Motor Trend

Within the last week, we wrote that not one major automotive media outlet had independently tested the less-expensive and higher-volume Tesla Model 3.

Even supercar maker Lamborghini may go electric, and it's a very cool concept

Lamborghini, the Italian purveyor of V10- and V12-powered supercars, has teased a fully electric performance machine for the first time in its 54-year history.

Volkswagen ID Crozz electric SUV to launch in US in 2020

A production vehicle based on the Volkswagen ID Crozz all-electric compact crossover will be launched in the U.S. market during 2020, VW said.

