Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview

Small is big again.

The new 2018 Nissan Kicks is here, and it'll be the new small crossover for a massively growing number of buyers.

And let's get one thing out of the way first: The Nissan Kicks isn't much of an SUV at all—not that it matters anymore.

The Kicks effectively replaces the Juke and comes to us from south of the border. Well, really south.

The Kicks comes from Brazil, where it's been on sale since 2016—but hey, it's new to us. The Kicks here is focused is on affordability and efficiency—although we don't have hard numbers for either right now. We do know that it's powered by a 1.6-liter inline-4 that makes a relatively meager 125 horsepower, but it should hit 33 mpg combined. It comes with an automatic transmission and is front-wheel drive only—no all-wheel drive here.

The lack of all-wheel drive is because the Kicks is likely bound to live its life between the parking meters, in cities, like the Juke.

And like the Juke, the Kicks steps out there style-wise, but without the frog-eyed look. Its floating roof is on trend for now, and the Kicks has its own version of the Nissan grille with an abbreviated look. The interior is decidedly for younger buyers, but lacks the kitsch of some of its rivals.

The interior sports a 7.0-inch touchscreen in most models, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. There are a few creature comforts, but unfortunately Nissan makes things like heated seats a top-tier option.

There's good news: Every model comes with more than 25 cubic feet of cargo room, which is near the top of its class.

We'll know more when the Kicks goes on sale in June.

