2019 Subaru Ascent video preview

Subaru is ready to tackle its next mountain. Except this time, it's not a Rocky, or a Green Mountain, or even an...um... Appalachia?

Whatever, it's the virtual mountain of the three-row family crossover that tempts today's family buyers.

Meet the 2019 Subaru Ascent. Now, having the average of 2.3 children doesn't mean giving up your beloved Subaru.

The Ascent is the biggest Subaru ever built and it's packed with family-friendly features. You know, the important stuff: eight USB ports for as many passengers, 19 water bottle and cupholders for 2.4 drinks per person, and wide-swinging rear doors. It's Subaru's most family-focused vehicle yet if you don't count the Brat. Every family needs a Brat, really.

The really important stuff is there, too. We're talking advanced safety tech that's nearly mandatory on new crossovers these days. Subaru packs every Ascent with its EyeSight system that bundles automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. Blind-spot monitors are optional, and so is a first for Subaru: a camera-based rearview mirror.

The looks from the outside are classic Subaru, even if it is a new model. We see a lot of the Outback in the Ascent's profile, but up front it's much bigger with a tall face and burly shoulders.

Inside, the Ascent sports three rows of seating, with optional captain's chairs for the second row on Limited and Touring trims. The third row in the Ascent is smaller than in comparable crossovers—say, the Chevy Traverse and Honda Pilot—but it should be spacious enough for adults on short trips.

The Ascent carries with it the Subaru trademark all-wheel drive system as standard—a near-must to wear the badge. Under the hood is a new 2.4-liter turbo-4 that makes 260 horsepower. It's teamed with a continuously variable transmission to keep it efficient. Word isn't out yet on official mileage, but the big Subaru should manage combined mileage in the low-20s when it arrives in dealerships next summer.

Subaru isn't talking pricing yet either. We'll learn that next year as we get closer to launch.