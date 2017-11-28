2018 Volkswagen Tiguan dressed up with new R-Line appearance package

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a spicy look, but it's not matched by any additional underhood or suspension muscle.

The automaker announced Tuesday that it will offer what it's calling a "performance-inspired" R-Line appearance package on Tiguan SEL and SEL trim levels. The package runs $1,795 on the SEL and $1,495 on the SEL Premium, and it adds to both unique front and rear bumper designs, body-color wheel arches, and upsized alloy wheels.

SELs feature 19-inch wheels, while SEL Premiums ride on 20-inchers.

MORE: Read our 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan review

Inside, the Tiguan R-Line is littered with badging but also gains a black headliner, aluminum pedals, and stainless steel door sills. An R-Line graphic will pop up on the Tiguan's infotainment start-up screen to further remind drivers that they're in a zippier-looking compact crossover.

What's not included is any sort of performance upgrade, aside from larger wheels.

Why the price disparity? The R-Line package includes the automaker's rear parking sensors on the SEL, which are standard on the SEL Premium. The package is available with either front-or all-wheel drive and VW says to expect 2018 Tiguan R-Line crossovers in showrooms in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2018.

VW already offers an R-Line appearance package with the same "performance-inspired" look on the larger Atlas crossover.