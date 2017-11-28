Crossovers compared, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Renault Samsung electric car: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Chevrolet Equinox vs. 2018 GMC Terrain: Compare Cars

The savvy consumer—that’s you—knows that the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and 2018 GMC Terrain are essentially the same vehicle under their sheet metal. Both are available with a trio of 4-cylinder engines, including a high-mpg turbodiesel, and they can both be ordered with front- or all-wheel drive.

Mazda MX-5 Miata: The Car Connection's Best Convertible to Buy 2018

Convertibles usually are the auto industry paragons of bloatware. Cut down a coupe but add in more weight for bracing, throw in some leather, don't forget ventilated seats, and hey, how about a big engine to overcome all that added mass?

BMW issues stop-sale for i3 electric car

BMW has told its dealers to hold all sales of its 2018 i3 electric car due to a compliance issue detected by the NHTSA. The German automaker will also recall about 30,000 examples of the BMW i3.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line adds style and spice for a reasonable price

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a nice, handsome option in the small SUV segment. It is not, however, very sporty looking.

2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography dials up the luxury in Land Rover’s flagship SUV

Many luxury brands have encroached into territory that was strictly the domain of Land Rover and its Range Rover SUV not that long ago.

Renault Samsung SM3 ZE electric car, sold in South Korea Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Renault Samsung SM3 ZE electric sedan: battery upgrade gives 130-mile range in Korean tests

Frequently, cars withdrawn from one market live on in another, sometimes for years.

How many Model 3s will Tesla deliver by Dec 31? Take our Twitter poll, again

More than five months ago, before the 2017 Tesla Model 3 officially launched, we published the results of a poll asking how many of the lower-priced electric cars would be delivered by the end of this year.

BMW i3 electric car sales stopped, future recall announced for specific safety concern

An obscure safety issue has led to a halt in sales of the BMW i3 electric car until further notice.