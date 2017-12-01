2018 Lexus RX L video preview

Joel Feder Joel Feder Interactive Content Manager
December 1, 2017

The Lexus RX is a big seller for Toyota's luxury brand. In fact, it's the company's biggest. And here at the Los Angeles auto show, the smooth-riding crossover is getting bigger. Literally. Lexus is stretching the RX to add a third row of seats and create the RX L.

The 2018 Lexus RX L is the same RX crossover SUV you know and love, but it's 4.3 inches longer. That increased length allows for a third row of stowable seats to be slotted into the rear of the popular luxury crossover.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Lexus RX adds third row, 2018 Lexus LX takes it away

Lexus will offer the RX L with seven-passenger seating featuring a second-row bench seat or in a six-passenger configuration with second-row captain's chairs and a center walkthrough.

Unlike the standard RX, the RX L will come standard with leather upholstery in the first two rows, and passengers in the third row will find synthetic leather, cupholders, and vents for heating and air conditioning.

While the wheelbase remains the same, the extra 4.3 inches is all found at the rear, where you get a more upright rear window to maximize cargo and passenger space.

Like the standard RX, two models will be offered. The RX 350L will feature the familiar 290-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 with front- or all-wheel drive. RX 450hL buyers will get a hybrid with 308-horsepower, standard all-wheel drive, and somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 mpg combined.

Priced from just under $49,000 for the Lexus RX 350L and just over $50,000 for the hybrid, the 2018 Lexus RX L will go on sale in January of 2018.

2018
