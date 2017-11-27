Infiniti QX50, Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, Electric postal trucks: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Something in the air: 2019 Infiniti QX50 crossover SUV revealed

Infiniti needs a lot of "firsts" these days. The relatively nascent luxury brand may be looking for a new flagship with more technology, a defining sedan or crossover to shape the automaker's mold going forward, or a new powertrain to cement its status as a forward-thinking, fuel efficient marque.

2018 Lincoln MKX Review

The 2018 Lincoln MKX is a luxurious five-seat crossover available with a strong, but thirsty twin-turbocharged engine.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas vs. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: Compare Cars

For what may be the first time since its dealers peddled the now-iconic Microbus, Volkswagen has a family-friendly vehicle with three rows of seats.

Teaser for Mercedes-Benz CLS debuting at 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

From Motor Authority 2019 CLS heralds next evolution of Mercedes design

The 2019 CLS set to debut next week at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show will mark the introduction of the next step in the evolution of Mercedes-Benz’s “sensual purity” design philosophy.

2019 Infiniti QX50 preview

Feast your eyes on the new QX50 from Infiniti. The small SUV makes its world debut at this week's 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and goes on sale next year, as a 2019 model.

Mahindra to build Roxor off-roader in Detroit

India’s Mahindra, known as a manufacturer of tractors, trucks and SUVs, last week opened its first manufacturing plant in the United States.

USPS LLV

From Green Car Reports



Tesla Model 3 video review compares lower-priced electric car to Model S

There have been no full reviews of the 2017 Tesla Model 3 to date by automotive media outlets, meaning professional test drivers spend a few days with the car putting it through a standard battery of tests.

Car dealers are woefully unprepared for electric vehicles: study

Yet another study has revealed that many dealerships across the United States still don't prioritize electric cars and haven't prepared for their growth.

U.S. Postal Service urged to choose electric delivery trucks

The current fleet of delivery trucks used by the United States Postal Service have stood the test of time, but their high maintenance costs mean it's time to retire the iconic boxy vehicles.