2018 Porsche 911, Crosstrek vs. Renegade, Ford GT: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Porsche 911 Review

The 2018 Porsche 911 has been unusually busy this year. In addition to purist-focused 911 GTS and 911 Carrera T versions, Porsche has added a world-beating 911 GT2 RS and GT3 variants, a Turbo S Exclusive option, and a GT3 Touring Package that tempts half-million-dollar collectors with its content.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2017 Jeep Renegade: Compare Cars

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and 2017 Jeep Renegade are two popular compact crossovers with the same mission: fun in the sun. Both crossovers aim for younger buyers who could pitch a tent blindfolded. With one hand. In a rainstorm. In less than 5 minutes.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf Review

Now in its third year, the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf is the first and so far only all-electric VW offered in the U.S. and Canada. Even owners will have to look twice to realize that it's a different version of the seventh-generation Golf hatchback, powered by a battery and electric motor, rather than a gasoline engine.

2006 Ford GT with 10.8 miles on the clock heads to auction

Rare cars with low mileage are basically duck calls for moneyed automotive investors. There doesn't seem to be a financial downside when it comes to securing these unicorn machines.

How can the new Tesla Roadster do 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds?

The 2020 Tesla Roadster washed over the Internet last week with some pretty incredible technical specifications and performance claims. For example, CEO Elon Musk said the new Roadster will sprint to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

2017 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview

The 2017 Formula 1 World Championship concludes with this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. There were high hopes going into the 2017 season that the top teams would be more competitive.

2018 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

Nissan, Mitsubishi, Renault all to 'target' electric cars in 2020, CEO Ghosn says

Carlos Ghosn has been an advocate of electric cars for years, but after initial disappointment, he's ready to take on the segment with even greater focus.

U.S. energy sources and uses: everything you need to know in one lovely chart

One of the interesting side effects of plug-in electric cars turns out to be a greater awareness of energy sources and uses. A 2012 California study, for instance, showed roughly four out of 10 electric-car drivers either had or were considering solar panels to provide electricity to their home.

Toyota to sell electric cars in China, use Suzuki EVs in India, from 2020: report

Toyota made its future battery-electric car project public this past April after an "agonizing" decision to depart from its sole focus on a future powered by hydrogen fuel cells as its sole zero-emission vehicle technology.