Chevy Bolt EV, Enclave vs. MDX, Jeep turned into bar: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Review

The 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV remains a unique vehicle in the market. It's the sole electric car with more than 200 miles of range that you can buy today for less than $40,000. It's available throughout the U.S. and comes in base, LT, and top-end Premier trim levels.

2018 Buick Enclave vs. 2018 Acura MDX: Compare Cars

Which modifier is more important in your next three-row luxury crossover SUV–the three-row part, or the luxury part? If it's a choice between the 2018 Buick Enclave and the 2018 Acura MDX, don't fret. One of them does a better job at both.

Troubled Japanese airbag-maker Takata purchased by supplier Key Safety Systems

Key Safety Systems, a Michigan-based supplier of safety components for manufacturers, has agreed to purchase maligned Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata for $1.6 billion, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Jeep Bar Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority This Jeep CJ-5 "Brew-ser" sets new standard for all home bars

The first thing that Eric Younger wants you to know about his CJ-5-turned-tavern is that no actual Jeeps were harmed in the making of this bar.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots

Spy photographers have spotted a test mule for a new generation of the Porsche 911 Turbo.

Major step up in quality, design for interiors of next-gen Mercedes compacts

The interiors of Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation compact cars are taking a marked step up in the areas of design and quality. The German automaker on Wednesday gave an early look at the interior that will be appearing in cars like the next-generation CLA and GLA, as well as a new A-Class sedan.

TurboCord Dual 120V and 240V adapter Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Dual-voltage electric-car charging cords: plug confusion for 240 volts?

When the first few thousand electric cars went on sale in California in the mid- to late 1990s, they used various different charging methods, each with its own dedicated charging stations. Given the high cost of installing different infrastructure for different makes of car, that proved a not-inconsiderable impediment.

Big Oil will lose grip on global vehicle market in less than 25 years: study

The latest study on the future of transportation paints an increasingly dim picture for the oil industry, though it suggests that the industry is in no danger of collapse. Instead, Big Oil will lose its dominance in the transportation sector over a 25-year period as electric cars and mobility solutions (ride- and car-sharing services) become more popular.

EPA chief Scott Pruitt: 'environmentalism' is use rather than preservation

EPA head Scott Pruitt will likely go down as one of the most controversial agency chiefs in that agency's history of almost 50 years.