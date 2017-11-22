Acura RLX, VW Atlas vs. Tiguan, Lamborghini Urus: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Acura RLX Review

The 2018 Acura RLX steps into some freshly tailored threads in the new model year, as Honda's luxury brand tries to season its lineup with some of the NSX's spice. It’s still an anonymous-looking sedan, though one that positively bristles with tech credentials.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas vs. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: Compare Cars

For what may be the first time since its dealers peddled the now-iconic Microbus, Volkswagen has a family-friendly vehicle with three rows of seats. But wait, there’s more.

Uber agrees to buy 24,000 Volvo SUVs in its march toward self-driving vehicles

Uber will purchase up to 24,000 Volvo XC90 SUVs between 2019 and 2021, the ride-sharing company announced Monday. According to Volvo, the vehicles are an “autonomous driving-compatible base.”

Image of Lamborghini Urus in Corsa driving mode video Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Lamborghini Urus accidentally revealed in Corsa mode video

Lamborghini has inadvertently revealed its Urus weeks out from the SUV’s December 4 debut. The automaker has been running a teaser campaign in which it’s been highlighting the Urus’ various driving modes in a series of videos.

2020 Karma Revero spy shots

After bowing out of production in 2012, the Fisker Karma extended-range electric sedan, whose design really was too good to waste, was revived last year by the new company Karma, which rebadged the stylish sedan a Revero.

2019 Hyundai fuel cell SUV spy shots

Hyundai’s new hydrogen fuel cell-powered SUV has been spotted testing for the first time. The vehicle is due on sale in early 2018, so its reveal can’t be far. This is backed by the lack of camouflage gear on the test vehicles.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid: further thoughts on 50 mpg after 1,200 miles

We've now spent more than 1,200 miles in a variety of Hyundai Ioniqs, but the bulk of them were covered in the conventional hybrid version of the five-door compact hatchback. That's the highest-volume version, while the battery-powered Ioniq Electric sells in lower numbers and the plug-in hybrid version won't hit the market until early next year.

Will Toyota Prius Prime outsell Chevy Volt this year?

Compared to the U.S. sales of, say, full-size pickup trucks, the monthly reports on deliveries of plug-in hybrid and battery-electric cars contain some fairly low numbers. The Ford F-Series routinely sells 80,000 a month or more, while the most any plug-in car has ever sold in the U.S. is about 3,000 a month.

Nissan, Mitsubishi, Renault all to 'target' electric cars in 2020, CEO Ghosn says

Carlos Ghosn has been an advocate of electric cars for years, but after initial disappointment, he's ready to take on the segment with even greater focus. The CEO of the Renault Nissan Alliance that now includes Mitsubishi predicted the rise of electric cars nearly a decade ago, and oversaw the first-generation Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe battery-electric vehicles.