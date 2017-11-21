Takata recall update, 2019 Lincoln MKC, 2019 Aston Martin Vantage: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Report: Roughly two-thirds of Takata recall vehicles still need airbag fix

The infamous Takata recall still looms over the industry and the latest report from John Buretta, the independent monitor overseeing the recalls for the Justice Department, shows that a majority of impacted vehicles haven't been repaired.

New 2019 Lincoln MKC sports updated face, crash-safety tech

It didn't take long for the Lincoln Navigator's new looks to make its way across the rest of the lineup. The automaker revealed Tuesday its updated 2019 Lincoln MKC, which sports a face cribbed from the larger Navigator and a raft of safety systems to bring the small, luxury crossover SUV in line with the competition.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox vs. 2018 GMC Terrain: Compare Cars

The savvy consumer—that’s you—knows that the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and 2018 GMC Terrain are essentially the same vehicle under their sheet metal. Both are available with a trio of 4-cylinder engines, including a high-mpg turbodiesel, and they can both be ordered with front- or all-wheel drive.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2019 Aston Martin Vantage debuts with bold look, raucous V-8

The current Vantage is the most popular model in Aston Martin’s history, so clearly there was some additional pressure to get the design of the successor right. Fortunately Aston Martin appears to have pulled it off as the redesigned Vantage, unveiled at the automaker's Gaydon, England headquarters on Tuesday, is shaping up to be an absolutely brilliant sports car.

Bob Lutz: Tesla is “going out of business”

After questioning the viability of Tesla two years ago in an op-ed titled “Is Tesla Doomed?,” Bob Lutz is now flat out stating the company is going out of business.

Uber orders 24,000 Volvo XC90s for its self-driving fleet

Uber is in the race to develop a fully self-driving system to one day power a fleet of driverless taxis. To develop the system, Uber is using a fleet of Volvo XC90 SUVs fitted with all the necessary hardware required for self-driving capability, such as cameras and sensors.

2018 Ford Escape Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports 2019 Ford Escape to get plug-in hybrid, plus Expedition SUV hybrid, Lincoln versions too: report

In recent years, Ford Motor Company's plans for putting more plug-in electric cars on the road have been, shall we say, murky.

Is China making U.S. irrelevant to the future of automobiles?

The first automobile was invented in Germany in 1885 by Karl Benz, but it was the U.S. that led the building of the global 20th-century automobile industry. Through the turn of the current century, the U.S. new-vehicle market was the world's largest, and General Motors was for decades the world's largest car company.

2019 Infiniti QX50 crossover to debut variable-compression engine

Efforts by automakers to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions have intensified in recent years as emission rules have tightened and the effects of climate change are better analyzed. While electric cars and hybrids will grow in popularity, the internal-combustion engine remains the default way of power—and likely will for years to come.