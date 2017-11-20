Odyssey vs. Pacifica, Kia Stinger, Nissan Murano: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Chrysler Pacifica: Compare Cars

Minivans hardly get the recognition they deserve as functional family utensils. They're big, comfortable, relatively frugal, and can take toddler temper tantrums in stride. Two of the biggest names in the minivan world are fresh from complete overhauls and ready to vie for families attentions.

2018 Kia Stinger sport sedan costs $32,800 to start; your move, big guys

Kia's first salvo into sport sedan territory will start at thousands less than its likely competitors. The 2018 Kia Stinger will cost $32,800, including destination, at its base trim level and will run up to $52,300 for a Kia Stinger GT2 equipped with all-wheel drive, the automaker announced Friday.

2018 Nissan Murano adds safety tech, priced from $31,525

The 2018 Nissan Murano's hefty price hike is offset by the addition of far more advanced safety tech than last year's model. The entry-level 2018 Murano S will start at $31,525, a figure that's about $800 more than last year's crossover but now includes automatic emergency braking with forward-collision warnings.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004S Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 004 revealed with 650 HP, $400K price tag

We now have our first look at the new sports car being developed by Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus. The American racing team and sports car manufacturer on Friday revealed a series of computer-generated renderings along with some tantalizing details, including performance specs and pricing.

Did Tesla just tease its pickup truck?

It appears Tesla may have given us an early look at its pickup truck coinciding with the reveals of its new Semi and Roadster models last Thursday.

Mercedes teases interior of 2019 CLS

Mercedes-Benz doesn’t seem able to contain itself from showing us its redesigned CLS ahead of the debut in a little over a week at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

2017 Toyota Prius V Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports Toyota Prius V hybrid wagon ends U.S. run; RAV4 Hybrid took its sales

After six model years, the 2017 Toyota Prius V will soon leave the stage, and there will be no 2018 version. Toyota has confirmed to Green Car Reports that it is ending production of the hybrid wagon for the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Tesla Semi, new Roadster distract from Model 3 production problems

Never let it be said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his event producers are not masters of showmanship. Last night's launch of the Tesla Semi heavy-duty commercial truck tractor came with a surprise: a new Tesla Roadster emerged from the back of the trailer.

Electric cars 'right around the corner' in 1966: what took so long?

Looking at yesterday's visions of tomorrow is always entertaining, from flying cars to cities of the future. In the case of the electric car, there have been two futures: one from 1890 to about 1910, and then another starting 100 years later in 2011.