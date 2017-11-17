2018 Kia Stinger sport sedan costs $32,800 to start; your move, big guys

Kia's first salvo into sport sedan territory will start at thousands less than its likely competitors. The 2018 Kia Stinger will cost $32,800, including destination, at its base trim level and will run up to $52,300 for a Kia Stinger GT2 equipped with all-wheel drive, the automaker announced Friday.

The Stinger will arrive in dealerships near the beginning of December. The car will be available in base, Premium, GT, GT1, and GT2 trim levels, and offer two powertrain options. A Kia spokesman said that all trim levels will be available at launch for most buyers.

With the Stinger, Kia has a fresh, exciting mid-size sport sedan (even though it's really a hatchback) to compete with staid luxury automakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. The rear-drive hatch with sporty ideas is a first for Kia, and although its size is closer to a BMW 5-Series its entry price is roughly $2,000 lower than a 3-Series. (Comparably equipped, the gulf widens further to more than $10,000.)

In base guise, the Kia Stinger is equipped with a 255-horsepower turbo-4, rear-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, a 3.5-inch LCD driver information screen, two USB chargers, leather upholstery, power adjustable heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

All-wheel drive is an option at all trim levels for $2,200. An 8-speed automatic is the only transmission available across the Stinger lineup.

Upgrading to the Stinger GT will cost you at least $39,250 but adds a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6 under the hood. This engine makes 365 hp. At the top, the Stinger GT2 will cost $51,100 and includes a limited-slip differential, 19-inch wheels, nappa leather upholstery, cooled front seats, an upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, a Harman Kardon 15-speaker audio system, and standard advanced safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control.

Advanced safety features are optional on base trim levels, and cost $2,000.