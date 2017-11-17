2018 Nissan Murano adds safety tech, priced from $31,525

The 2018 Nissan Murano's hefty price hike is offset by the addition of far more advanced safety tech than last year's model.

The entry-level 2018 Murano S will start at $31,525, a figure that's about $800 more than last year's crossover but now includes automatic emergency braking with forward-collision warnings.

Other trim Murano trim levels also see more equipment added for the new year. The mid-level Murano SV now includes blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alerts. The higher-end Murano SL adds as standard adaptive cruise control and a power liftgate. Topping the range, the Murano Platinum also now includes the power liftgate as well as a panoramic moonroof.

With today's announcement, Nissan has made automatic emergency braking standard on the majority of its 2018 models.

All versions of the Murano now include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a revised center console design that Nissan said allows for "improved accessibility and storage."

Here's a look at base prices for the 2018 Murano with front-wheel drive, which include a mandatory $975 destination charge:

- Murano S $31,525

- Murano SV $34,825

- Murano SL $39,225

- Murano Platinum $42,955

All-wheel drive adds $1,600 on all trim levels the 2018 Murano.

Surprisingly, Nissan is keeping its ProPilot Assist technology—a big step toward self-driving cars—away from the Murano. ProPilot Assist is newly optional on the 2018 Nissan Rogue, the automaker's smaller but more popular crossover.