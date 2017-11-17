Chrysler Pacifica: The Car Connection's Best Family Car to Buy 2018

Our praise for the Chrysler Pacifica this year—and last—has been prolific and effusive.

From Green Car Report's Best Car to Buy 2018 for the hybrid variant, to our Best Minivan to Buy 2018 and Best Hybrid to Buy 2018, we're not shy in admitting our fondness for the Pacifica.

But perhaps more than the rest, the Pacifica earned its stripes by being useful for families more than a flotilla of iPads and small crackers. That's why the Chrysler Pacifica is our Best Family Car to Buy 2018.

It starts with the little things. The Chrysler Pacifica nails the details in flexibility and versatility with an ease that other vans haven't yet conquered. Stow 'N Go seating tumbles the second row forward into the floor with a couple tugs on the carpet and chairs—no additional hardware necessary. Countless times we've moved seating arrangement for more cargo capacity—or to turn the Pacifica into a makeshift hotel room—without fuss.

The Pacifica also makes available USB ports in every row of seating, which is ideal for today's connected children (and adults) who can't roadtrip without "Minecraft," texting, or more likely, both at the same time. A plethora of charge points for nearly every seatbelt makes for quiet road trips, batteries not included or necessary.

We even like the one-touch sliding power doors that open easily and quietly, with rails tucked into the third row glass. The Pacifica's charm is in its looks, and sliding rear doors don't spoil those looks at all. While it's true that other minivans also have power-sliding doors, Chrysler's are easy enough to open for a toddler—a boon for parents of small children with arms full of life's other adventures.

The Pacifica's voluminous cargo capacity, available in-car vacuum system, second row touchscreens for entertainment, outward vision, and fuel economy are all worth mentioning, and all add to the idea that the Pacifica is a very good minivan, with very good fuel economy in hybrid versions.

Perhaps above all of that, the Chrysler Pacifica is a great family car. And it gets it all done with ease and grace that makes it attractive on many levels.