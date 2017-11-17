Best wagon, Tesla Roadster returns, Tesla Semi unveiled: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Volkswagen Golf SportWagen: The Car Connection's Best Wagon to Buy 2018

Wagons firmly live in the middle of a Venn diagram between practical and comfortable.

California to allow human-less self-driving car testing

Following a year of self-driving cars legally testing on public roads, California is ready to take things a step further by relaxing the rules surrounding testing. Soon, companies will be able to test their autonomous car prototypes on public roads without a driver, even as backup.

Chevrolet Bolt EV: The Car Connection's Best Hatchback to Buy 2018

Hatchbacks make perfect sense as economy cars. They do a bang-up job as sporty runabouts too, when pressed. When they're pressed into duty as the planet's defenders, well, that's when we like hatchbacks best.

2020 Tesla Roadster Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Tesla Roadster returns, promises 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, $200,000 price tag

Tesla did its best Steve Jobs impersonation at its semi truck press conference on Thursday evening as it showed "one more thing" after the unveiling theoretically ended: the next Roadster.

Everything you need to know about the BMW M3

When enthusiasts think German sports car, they often think BMW M3, and there's a good reason for that. The M3 came to life as a race car first, and a street car second.

Infiniti flagship sedan concept tipped for Detroit debut

Infiniti’s been without a proper flagship sedan ever since the Q45 bowed out of the market in 2006. The nameplate was crucial to Infiniti’s rise to prominence as a luxury brand, and in fact it’s where Infiniti’s current Q-based naming strategy comes from.

Tesla Semi Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Tesla Semi: 500-mile range, lower running costs than diesel... and it's fast

The long-awaited Tesla Semi electric truck was unveiled Thursday night and it promises to shake up the shipping industry by significantly reducing the cost of transporting goods from point-to-point.

Tesla Roadster is back: 0-60 in 1.9 seconds, 620-mile range

What's old is new again. The Tesla Roadster is back, company CEO Elon Musk revealed Thursday night at a special event in California.

Jaguar Land Rover owner may rescue electric-car maker Faraday Future: report

Most reports on startup electric-car maker Faraday Future tend to describe it as "struggling," and that may be an understatement.