Hyundai crossovers, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, Volkswagen e-Golf driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Surf's up: Hyundai announces crossover onslaught starting with Kona

Hyundai will bring to market eight new or redesigned crossovers to meet booming demand from buyers by the end of the decade, the automaker announced Wednesday in Detroit.

Forget HOV lanes, get ready for self-driving vehicle lanes

Now, with the dawn of the autonomous vehicle well within sight and plans for its Wisconsin plant progressing at full speed, Foxconn, which is perhaps best known as Apple's iPhone supplier, has suggested creating interstate lanes specifically for self-driving vehicles.

2018 Mazda 6 treated to power boost, more features

The 2018 Mazda 6 will offer underhood muscle to match its sporty driving dynamics, the automaker said Wednesday ahead of the mid-size sedan's unveiling later this month at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro teaser sketch Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro promises F1-like track times

Aston Martin’s Valkyrie is already pushing the limits of car design but there’s a more powerful, more hardcore version coming, and it’s set to rewrite the rule book on the performance potential of road car-based track specials.

Flame-throwing 1910 Fiat, the ‘Beast of Turin,’ will be driven at London show

The notorious, fire-spewing 1910 Fiat S76 speed-record car known as the “Beast of Turin” will thunder and quake on The Grand Avenue automotive catwalk at the 2018 London Classic Car Show, to be held February 15-18.

New BMW M5 started life as RWD, next M3 to be AWD?

BMW ushered in a new era when it revealed the 2018 M5 with standard all-wheel drive. The system, dubbed xDrive, is capable of varying the amount of rear-drive bias, or switching to full rear-wheel drive. However, BMW didn't originally plan for the F90 M5 to be AWD, but the notable benefits might mean the next M3 will also make the switch to xDrive, too.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf, Catskill Mountains, NY, Oct 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2017 Volkswagen e-Golf: weekend drive report and range test

The thought came like a flash while on the highway heading into New York's Catskill Mountains: This is what all cars will be like soon.

GM CEO Mary Barra hints at Bolt EV-based crossover SUV, details future electric vehicles

General Motors CEO Mary Barra gave investors a detailed playbook for the automaker's future electric vehicles plans Wednesday, including a possible glimpse at a crossover based on the Bolt EV.

