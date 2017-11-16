Honda Accord: The Car Connection's Best Sedan to Buy 2018

If the 2018 Honda Accord is the sedan's last hurrah as the industry flocks toward crossovers, it's a phenomenal parting shot.

Not only did we name this redesigned four-door our Best Car to Buy 2018, it's also our Best Sedan to Buy 2018. A clean-sheet redesign for 2018 sees the Accord lineup lose its slow-selling coupe and its thirst V-6 in favor of a pair of turbos and a four-door body with a fastback-like shape. No, it's not a hatchback (it wouldn't be our Best Sedan to Buy, then, would it?), but the Accord is just as sexy.

Wait, sexy?

Yes, it's a shapely car for everyone. But there's more to the Accord than just good looks. Honda took a wholesale approach to redesigning its top-selling sedan. Its designers pushed all four wheels as far to the corners as possible, which allowed them to shrink the car 2 inches versus last year's model. A low belt line and impossibly narrow roof pillars provide an excellent view out and an airy, roomy feel. Rear seat passengers don't get the short shrift, either, with the supportive back seat bench and legroom that's almost obscene.

The Accord's standard 1.5-liter turbo-4 is light on displacement but high on energy and refinement. This 192-hp engine provides more than average thrust for a mid-size sedan and almost renders the optional 252-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 an extravagance. Almost. Pair the 2.0 to the available 10-speed automatic and it's simply sublime with effortless power a tap of the throttle away. We commend Honda for making six-speed manual transmissions available with both engines, too.

Two basic Accord flavors are on offer—a standard setup in LX, EX, and Touring guise and a firmer, more dialed-in Sport trim. The latter brings out the best in your daily grind, but the Touring approaches luxury car level at under $35,000. Think head-up display, air conditioned seats, and an adaptive suspension. All Accords even come standard with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

The Accord's interior is as roomy and well-assembled as we expect from a mid-size sedan, with plenty of added perks. Honda discarded the last version's twin-screen infotainment system in favor of a floating display with updated software and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. It's not the prettiest system, but it works efficiently and offers easy near-field Bluetooth pairing and a Qi wireless charging pad.

Overall, the Accord is a low-guilt mid-size sedan indulgence. Pair the 1.5-liter engine with the continuously variable automatic transmission and you'll net 33 mpg combined, according to the EPA.

No wonder, then, that the 2018 Honda Accord picks up two of our top awards this year.