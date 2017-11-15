2018 Mazda 6 treated to power boost, more features

The 2018 Mazda 6 will offer underhood muscle to match its sporty driving dynamics, the automaker said Wednesday ahead of the mid-size sedan's unveiling later this month at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

A turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4 lifted from the larger CX-9 crossover will be slotted under the 2018 6's hood. Mazda hasn't detailed performance numbers for the engine, but the crossover is rated at a healthy 250 horsepower and and 310 pound-feet of torque on premium fuel. Using regular unleaded, the CX-9's turbo-4 is rated at 227 hp.

The CX-9 uses a 6-speed automatic transmission. Mazda hasn't said if that transmission will carry over to the 6 sedan.

Additionally, Mazda said that updated version of its mid-size four-door will be available with a surround-view camera system and that its adaptive cruise control will be capable of bringing it to a halt and starting it up again in traffic.

2018 Mazda 6 Enlarge Photo

Inside, the 6 will be available with Japanese Sen wood and synthetic suede for a more upmarket feel. Mazda released a single image of the 2018 6's interior, which shows off the Sen wood and also reveals that air conditioned seats will be added to the 6's feature count.

The image shows what looks like a carried-over infotainment system. It's not clear when Mazda will make Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available on its mid-size sedan, but the automaker has indicated that the technology is forthcoming.

We'll learn more about the latest Mazda 6 at the Los Angeles Auto Show in late November.