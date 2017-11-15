Nissan driverless car tech, Subaru Ascent, Faraday Future: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Nissan sets ambitious door-to-door goal for its self-driving cars

Nissan says its ProPilot self-driving technology will be ready to take over the majority of human driving responsibilities by 2020.

Flying car-maker Terrafugia bought by Geely

Chinese automaker Geely has been given the all-clear to purchase would-be flying-car manufacturer Terrafugia, ending months of scrutiny after the acquisition was first reported last summer.

Best Car to Buy 2018: Meet the "dark horse" candidates

By all accounts, the 2018 Honda Accord is a fantastic mid-size sedan. It's no surprise, then, that there was little disagreement among the Internet Brands Automotive staff that it deserved our top award.

Subaru Ascent Concept, 2017 New York auto show Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority 2019 Subaru Ascent 3-row SUV to debut at 2017 LA Auto Show

Subaru’s Ascent 3-row crossover SUV is almost here. The Tribeca replacement has been confirmed for this month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show and will be on sale next year, as a 2019 model.

5,000-horsepower Devel Sixteen debuts in production trim

Dubai’s Devel shocked the world four years ago when it announced plans for a 5,000-horsepower, V-16-powered car capable of speeds over 300 mph.

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018: how we arrived at the winner

The Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2018 is the Honda Civic Type R. We said as much Monday.

Faraday Future FF 91 video Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Jaguar Land Rover owner may rescue electric-car maker Faraday Future: report

Most reports on startup electric-car maker Faraday Future tend to describe it as "struggling," and that may be an understatement.

Cargo space in popular electric cars: this video explains it all

Ensuring electric cars fit the needs of their owners is a requirement for boosting electric-vehicle sales. Adequate cargo space for an owner is necessary no matter what kind of car is being considered.

Life with Renault Twizy: electric bopping around Bermuda

I well remember the first time I saw a Renault Twizy.