Honda Civic Coupe: The Car Connection's Best Coupe to Buy 2018

The Honda Civic comes in more flavors than Yoplait.

Picking one is hard to do, and nearly all of them are sweet—we're still talking about the cars. Our colleagues at Motor Authority have extolled the virtues of the Honda Civic Type R by naming it their Best Car to Buy 2018, but we have effusive praise for the two-door tang. Make ours Key Lime like the picture above.

The Honda Civic Coupe is our Best Coupe to Buy 2018 because it offers everything we need, minus two doors we don't. It's no secret that cars look better with a short, fixed roof and a long hood, two doors and fighting stance. The Honda Civic Coupe offers all four at a price we can swallow.

It's a returning champ from last year after all, and for good reason. We liked the Honda Civic Coupe when it arrived with the new Civic Sedan and Civic Hatchback. The coupe offered all of the same conveniences and interior fittings, but in a better-looking package that didn't break the bank. Our opinion of the coupe only improved this year with the Honda Civic Si—also available in a two-door body style—that improved performance but still came in less than $25,000 to start.

Even without the performance Si package, the Civic Coupe is fun to drive and showcases one of our favorite features of the newer Civic: its chassis. Equipped with a base 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 158 horsepower, or a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that ups the output to 174 hp, the Civic Coupe is sharp and fun to drive.

Not good enough? The Civic Si boosts the power output to more than 200 hp (not much, it's at 205 hp) and adds a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission that engages drivers with a sharp, precise gearbox that begs to be wrought out on canyon corners. Practicality takes a backseat in coupe models so you don't have to. The rear posts aren't suited for much more than a backpack or a little brother/sister, and that's just fine.

Regardless of what's underneath the hood, the Civic Coupe has an athletic appeal that won't tire. Its looks are busier than models of yesteryear, but they're also better. In younger days, we whiled away in late-90s/early-2000 Civics that served as muscle cars for many millenials. The new Civic Coupe embodies that spirit: entry-level performance that the parents would sign off on.

This time around, the Civic Coupes refined attitude and fuel-efficiency mean that the parents may just take the Civic Coupe for themselves.