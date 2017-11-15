Best Car to Buy 2018: Meet the "dark horse" candidates

By all accounts, the 2018 Honda Accord is a fantastic mid-size sedan. It's no surprise, then, that there was little disagreement among the Internet Brands Automotive staff that it deserved our top award.

But each of us was enamored with at least one other new car this year. Any of these "dark horse" candidates could have easily taken our top award had the Accord not been eligible this year. They're that good, each with its own list of merits far outweighing any downsides.

Here's what we thought of the seven cars, crossovers, and minivans that deserve more than just a participation trophy—because everyone gets one of those.

2018 Kia Stinger GT

Kirk Bell - Kia Stinger

The Kia Stinger is the first proof that the brand can tune a suspension correctly for an enthusiast audience, but the car does more than that. It's an upscale car that offers utility and style at a reasonable price. The 255-hp base car is well equipped at about $33,000, which is about the average transaction price for a new vehicle today, but we'd recommend spending in the mid-to-upper $30,000s to get all the safety options or springing for the 365-hp Stinger GT in the mid $40,000s, which should also include the safety features.

The Stinger comes standard with rear-wheel drive, which won't be ideal in northern states, but all-wheel drive is available, interior quality impresses, and the hatchback body style gives it some useful storage space. The tires and dampers keep it from being a true track car, but the Stinger is the best driving Kia we've ever tested, and it's a smart daily driver, too.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Aaron Cole - Volkswagen Tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan leaves many of the butch moves from the Atlas behind in favor of a sensible—more likely—intent for crossover shoppers. The Tiguan isn’t so much of a car as it is a condition: a tall-riding crossover that’s convenient and accessible, without pretension.

Relatively spartan in base models that angle closer to its starting price of $25,345 still don’t feel cheap; touchable surfaces are still durable‚ although it’s not hard to find places where they saved money. All trims get Volkswagen’s superlative warranty for six years/72,000 miles, and most will get the Tiguan’s active safety gear that’s a steal. Add premium audio (Eds note: Please.) and the Tiguan isn’t just a steal—it’s almost felony theft.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Joel Feder - Volkswagen Atlas

Consumers today say they want big crossover SUVs to move their families, sit up higher, and provide some all-weather capability for when the snow flies and weekend adventures call. The Volkswagen Atlas ticks all those boxes and does it with the solid feeling of German build quality VW customers have long demanded. It’s heavy to the point of needing to lose a few pounds, and could stand to gain a few horsepower under the hood, but the technology inside the cabin is easy to operate and the controls are intuitive. Volkswagen’s finally entered the three-row crossover SUV game, and it has a strong contender.