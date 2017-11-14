Chrysler Pacifica: The Car Connection's Best Minivan to Buy 2018

Chrysler didn't invent the family, they just made having one much easier.

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is the successor to the Town & Country minivan and it was well worth the wait. New last year, it was The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy 2017 so it shouldn't come as any surprise that it's this year's Best Minivan to Buy.

Over the past year, we've logged more than 16,000 miles on our long-term Chrysler Pacifica and have come to appreciate not only its style, but also its flexibility and versatility. The Pacifica faced renewed competition this year from a restyled Honda Odyssey minivan, which is outstanding in its own right. But the Pacifica's available interior tech, useful family-friendly features, and its handsome looks helped win over our critics this year.

And that's even before we mention that our sister site, Green Car Reports, called the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid its Best Car to Buy 2018.

MORE: Read all about our Best Car To Buy 2018 awards

The Pacifica seamlessly melds an attractive exterior shape with a functional and versatile interior. Available in seven- or eight-seat configurations, the Pacifica comes equipped as standard with Chrysler's ace in the minivan class: Stow 'n Go seats. The fold-and-tumble function neatly stows the seats into the floor to make use of the minivan's capacious interior for home-improvement store hauls, car parts runs, or even as a makeshift hotel before an eclipse.

Parents will also appreciate the Pacifica's numerous available family-friendly features such as an in-car vacuum, second-row touchscreens and entertainment, and numerous USB ports.

Normally, the Pacifica is equipped with a 3.5-liter V-6 mated to a 9-speed automatic that blends into the background during daily carpool runs and long-legged voyages to Disneyland, Disneyworld—or any part of the country in between. It chews through miles and may be the most comfortable long-distance hauler we've seen this side of a first-class cain. We've clocked combined mileage around 22 mpg in multiple tests and have found that the Pacifica isn't only fuel-efficient in base configuration for a small-team bus, but it's also repeatable.

And that's only half the story.

The other half of the Pacifica's story comes in the small things that add up to make a big difference. The Pacifica's one-touch sliding rear doors are easy enough for any toddler to activate on his or her own; Chrysler's updated Uconnect infotainment system is still one of our favorites from any automaker; and newly standard blind-spot monitors are a boon for safety.

We've sliced, diced, lived in, and lived with the Chrysler Pacifica for the past year in multiple cities across the country. Starting around $30,000 for a base version, the Pacifica has value at every trim level for interested buyers and our editors have come away impressed at every turn.

Shoppers may have fewer choices when it comes to minivans now, but the current crop is the best yet. And we say the Chrysler Pacifica is on top of the pile for now.