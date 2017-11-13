Best Cars to Buy 2018, Driver's Choice award winners, Ram 1500 Sport: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Honda Accord: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018

Each year at The Car Connection we drive and rate hundreds of cars to help tell you what's best. We've driven them all this year: family cars to basic commuter cars, but only one car can be our Best Car to Buy 2018.

The Car Connection's Driver's Choice 2018 award winners

It's that time of year where the air turns brisk, snow looms in the forecast, turkeys are fearful they'll end up on your table, and awards are given out for the best of the best in the auto industry. With Driver's Choice awards, The Car Connection puts you in the driver's seat as you choose the winners.

2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue has the winter blues

Ram has one last special edition in store for its 1500 Sport pickup before a new version is unveiled in January. The brand revealed the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue edition Thursday and it's one bright pickup truck.

2018 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Honda Civic Type R: Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2018

Every year at Motor Authority we drive hundreds of vehicles to tell you what's best—swank luxury sedans to hypercars that chew through miles. This year we had a wide-ranging mix including a superb Porsche Panamera, a stunning Lexus LC 500, an upstart Kia Stinger GT that we loved to drive.

2018 Infiniti QX80 preview

Infiniti has revealed the 2018 QX80 ahead of the official debut on Tuesday at the 2017 Dubai motor show.

Nissan says its self-driving cars can handle door-to-destination travel by 2020

Nissan recently demonstrated an Infiniti Q50-based prototype fitted with the most advanced version of its ProPilot self-driving system.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in minivan

In 2011, Green Car Reports launched an award for the new car, or family of cars, that represented the best green vehicle introduced for the model year.

Are car buyers the biggest problem for electric cars? (Yes, of course they are, but it's price)

While it's clear that the transition to plug-in electric cars is accelerating across the globe, in the short term electric cars still face numerous hurdles.

Senate tax plan leaves electric-car purchase credit in place

The battle over early termination of the U.S. income-tax credit for purchase of an electric car took a new turn on Thursday.