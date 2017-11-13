The Car Connection's Driver's Choice 2018 award winners

It's that time of year where the air turns brisk, snow looms in the forecast, turkeys are fearful they'll end up on your table, and awards are given out for the best of the best in the auto industry. With Driver's Choice awards, The Car Connection puts you in the driver's seat as you choose the winners.

From the best minivan on the market to the to the best new performance vehicle, and everything in between including luxury cars and crossover SUVs.

This year included a bumper crop of vehicles including the new Ford GT, Kia Stinger, Land Rover Range Rover Velar, BMW 5-Series, and Volkswagen Atlas.

Our editorial team named the Honda Accord The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018 this year. Which vehicles did you choose?

MORE: Read all about our Best Car To Buy 2018 awards

Without further adieu, the winners of the Drivers Choice 2018 awards as voted by you:

- Best Performance Car: 2017 Ford GT

- Best Green Car: 2017 Tesla Model 3

- Best Luxury Car: 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

- Best Looking Car: 2017 Ford GT

- Best Car On A Budget: 2017 Mazda CX-5

- Best Car For Families: 2017 Honda Odyssey

Just like last year, the range, and depth, of the nominees highlights the exciting times we live in. From the return of the Ford GT supercar to the Toyota Prius challenger, the Hyundai Ioniq, and Alfa Romeo's crossover SUV, the Stelvio with its terrific driving dynamics.

Congratulations to all the winners, and the nominees as well.