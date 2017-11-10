2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue has the winter blues

Ram has one last special edition in store for its 1500 Sport pickup before a new version is unveiled in January. The brand revealed the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue edition Thursday and it's one bright pickup truck.

While the special edition truck doesn't bring any new equipment with it, it does sport a new Hydro Blue exterior hue, as its name implies. The blue is broken up by various black accents such as a Sport performance hood with black decals, Sport grille with black billet inserts and black "RAM" letter badge, as well as flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging. Hydro Blue also finds its way to the front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles, which unpainted on many Ram trim levels.

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue edition features 20-inch wheels on 4x2 models, but 4x4 models earn 22-inch wheels. Don't fret, though. Buyers who select a 4x2 model can still order the massive 22-inch wheels as optional equipment.

Inside, Ram trimmed the cabin with blue interior inserts, color contrast stitching, and embroidered headrests. Cloth seats are standard, but leather is available.

Ram will build just 2,000 Hydro Blue editions and the brand said it's the final Sport special edition for this year. We know the 2019 Ram 1500 will make its debut January at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, so look for the more notable improvements on the next truck.

The 2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue starts at $47,455 and will arrive at dealers this month.