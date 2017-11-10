2018 Chryslers, Honda Vision GT concept, Tesla's future: What’s New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2018: Chrysler

Chrysler's has consolidated its lineup for 2018.

Redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler to boast improved fuel economy

The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler may still have boxy styling that flashes back to World War II, but its fuel economy will improve substantially.

Google's Waymo takes cabbie out of its self-driving taxis

Google-owned Waymo is taking the driver out of self-driving cars with a new ride-hailing service that just launched in suburban Phoenix.

From Motor Authority Mystery mid-engine Honda revealed as Vision GT concept

The identity of the mysterious mid-engine Honda sports car that’s been surfacing in patent drawings over the past two years has been determined.

Opel gives glimpse at new design direction, potential electric SUV

Finally free of years of mismanagement at the hands of General Motors, Opel has the potential to thrive under the stewardship of new owner PSA Group.

Lamborghini teases the Urus playing in the sand in Sabbia mode

Lamborghini's preparing to unveil its new SUV, the Urus, to the world. Before that happens, the Italian exotic brand feels the need to build the excitement level, as if a new Lamborghini SUV isn't exciting enough. In its latest teaser video we get a glimpse of the Urus playing in, and jumping over, sand dunes while kicking up huge rooster tails.

From Green Car Reports



Odds for auto startups are incredibly high; can Tesla beat them?

Much of the energy and growth in the U.S. economy comes not from large corporations but from small startup companies, as economic data shows.

EU to slash vehicle carbon emissions one third more from 2021 through 2030

Europe already has tough standards for reducing carbon-dioxide emissions in current and future vehicles.

A Tesla Model S that runs on hydrogen fuel cells? Dutch firm claims it built one

Tesla has never built anything but battery-electric cars. Now a Dutch gasoline company believes it's improved upon the Silicon Valley automaker's design with a hydrogen fuel cell—so much so that it wants to sell its solution to the general public.