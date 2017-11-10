Redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler to boast improved fuel economy

The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler may still have boxy styling that flashes back to World War II, but its fuel economy will improve substantially.

Roadshow dug up the 2018 Wrangler's fuel economy figures, which were posted to the EPA's website. The figures released for the Wrangler with a 3.6-liter V-6 reveal 17 mpg city, 23 highway, 19 combined with the standard 6-speed manual transmission and 18/23/20 mpg with the optional 8-speed automatic.

Confusingly, Jeep will sell both the all-new Wrangler and a carryover model for the 2018 model year. If you're a numbers kind of person, here's what the EPA says:

- Carryover 2018 Wrangler 6-speed manual: 16/21/18 mpg

- Carryover 2018 Wrangler 5-speed automatic: 16/20/18 mpg

- All-new 2018 Wrangler 6-speed manual: 17/23/19 mpg

- All-new 2018 Wrangler 8-speed automatic: 18/23/20 mpg

At first glance, they share the same seven-slot Jeep grille and removable style, but improved aerodynamics and three extra gears add up to a 2 mpg higher combined rating with the optional automatic transmission. The outgoing Wrangler's optional 5-speed automatic has been far more popular with buyers than the stick-shift, but a limited number of gears blunts its performance and its fuel consumption.

The Wrangler's fuel economy could improve even more once Jeep releases a 2.0-liter turbo-4 version. A turbodiesel is also likely to follow.

We'll know more in a couple of weeks when Jeep formally unveils its off-roader at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.