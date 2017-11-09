What's New for 2018: Chrysler

Chrysler's has consolidated its lineup for 2018.

That's a nice way of saying that Chrysler doesn't have much to offer you unless you're after a minivan or a full-size luxury sedan with a sportier-than-average outlook on life. Luckily, if a Chrysler Pacifica or Chrysler 300 is on your shopping list, they're both highly competitive products with plenty of compelling reasons to buy.

The Pacifica, which we named our Best Car to Buy last year, adds a new base trim level and a special edition package. Additionally, the Pacifica Hybrid that arrived late last year makes a thrifty addition to the lineup.

2018 Chrysler 300 Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Chrysler showroom this year:

2018 Chrysler 300

- Trim levels renamed to Touring, Touring L, 300S, Limited and 300C.

- New Mocha leather interior option.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

- New Pacifica L trim level available at a lower price point.

- S appearance package blacks out Pacifica's bright trim inside and out.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

- Plug-in hybrid model added late last year to Pacifica lineup.

- 33 miles of all-electric range.

- Price premium may be negated by federal and state incentives for many buyers.