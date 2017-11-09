Self-driving shuttle crash, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, BMW's electric batteries: What’s New @ The Car Connection

November 9, 2017

Las Vegas' free self-driving shuttle involved in crash on its first day

Just an hour after hustling its first passengers around downtown Las Vegas, an experimental self-driving shuttle was hit by a truck Wednesday.

Google's Waymo takes cabbie out of its self-driving taxis

Google-owned Waymo is taking the driver out of self-driving cars with a new ride-hailing service that just launched in suburban Phoenix.

What's New for 2018: Ram

Truck builder Ram is in something of a holding pattern this year as the brand gets ready to redesign its flagship Ram 1500 pickup for the 2019 model year.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

From Motor Authority

8 things we learned living with the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

A 707-horsepower SUV that can carry five people and their camping gear or attack a racetrack like a sports car, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of the most ridiculous creations in the automotive universe for all the right reasons.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots and video

Mercedes-Benz is out testing prototypes for its next-generation CLS, the current generation of which has been on sale since the 2012 model year.

BMW electric car to debut at 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show

BMW has confirmed its lineup for this month’s 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, and among the various production models and concepts on display will be a new electric car.

2017 BMW i3 REx range-extended electric car [photo: Chris Neff]

2017 BMW i3 REx range-extended electric car [photo: Chris Neff]

From Green Car Reports

BMW battery-sourcing ethics highlight cobalt-mining issue for electric cars

Electric cars provide a zero-emission driving experience, but one of the most important raw materials for their batteries—cobalt—has a supply chain that needs some work.

Syria to sign Paris Climate pact, leaving US alone; Trump disinvited from climate summit

Following President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States from the Paris Climate Accord—a global pact to reduce carbon output and curb climate change—only two other nations had not signed the treaty.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, Oct 2017: Chevy’s dominant duo

The dominant duo of the Chevy Volt and Bolt EV continued their winning ways in the Canadian market for new plug-in electric cars during October.

