South Korea builds its own experimental town for self-driving cars

Proposal for dedicated self-driving car test site in South Korea
A. Mark Miller A. Mark Miller Reporter
November 13, 2017

Just weeks before South Korea hosts the world’s first motor show centered on self-driving cars, has opened its own city, developed purely for testing driverless vehicles. The ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the partial opening of what is being dubbed “K-City,” a, $10 million simulated town designed to emulate real-world environments.

The state of the art facility joins Waymo’s Castle in California and Michigan’s MCity on the list of the world’s premier self-driving development test beds. At 88 acres, only Waymo’s 91-acre facility is larger.

Currently, only the highway portions of K-City—with four lanes in both directions—are complete, with the rest of the project slated to open by late 2018. When the construction dust settles, K-City will feature a downtown area, suburban outposts and rural areas. Each section will feature unique obstacles for self-driving vehicles to negotiate, including crosswalks, potholes, construction areas, rail crossings, and toll gates.

The city is in line with South Korean efforts to position itself as a leader in the world of self-driving technologies. Earlier this year, the transport minister, Kim Hyun-mi included self-driving cars on the list of things for which she wanted to lower regulatory hurdles.

The ultimate aim for Korean officials is to get Level 3 autonomous cars—where the car drives itself but a “driver” must still sit behind the steering wheel as a backup—onto the market by 2020.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Honda Accord: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018 Honda Accord: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018
2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue has the winter blues 2018 Ram 1500 Sport Hydro Blue has the winter blues
2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir pushes brand further upscale 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir pushes brand further upscale
Best Car to Buy 2018: Previous winners Best Car to Buy 2018: Previous winners
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 