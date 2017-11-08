Las Vegas' free self-driving shuttle involved in crash on its first day

AAA Navya Shuttle
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
November 8, 2017

Just an hour after hustling its first passengers around downtown Las Vegas, an experimental self-driving shuttle was involved in a collision Wednesday.

The service launched Wednesday morning, but by noon, it "collided with a semi-truck" near Las Vegas' Fremont Street entertainment district, reported KSNV.

MORE: Self-driving shuttle to hustle passengers around Las Vegas

It's not clear if the AAA-sponsored shuttle or the semi-truck was responsible for the wreck. Las Vegas police say that the passengers aboard the driverless shuttle were not injured.

Photos posted to Twitter by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show the blue shuttle near a white semi-truck. No damage to either vehicle is visible.

The French-built vehicle is capable of seating up to a dozen passengers including an attendant who can manually override its systems if necessary. The boxy shuttle does not have a steering wheel or a brake pedal. Limited to 28 mph, the shuttle isn't designed to set any speed records. Instead, it was designed to provide self-driving vehicle data to both AAA and Nevada's transportation department.

