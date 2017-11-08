Las Vegas' free self-driving shuttle involved in crash on its first day

Just an hour after hustling its first passengers around downtown Las Vegas, an experimental self-driving shuttle was involved in a collision Wednesday.

The service launched Wednesday morning, but by noon, it "collided with a semi-truck" near Las Vegas' Fremont Street entertainment district, reported KSNV.

It's not clear if the AAA-sponsored shuttle or the semi-truck was responsible for the wreck. Las Vegas police say that the passengers aboard the driverless shuttle were not injured.

Photos posted to Twitter by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show the blue shuttle near a white semi-truck. No damage to either vehicle is visible.

BREAKING: The free driverless shuttle that launched this morning in downtown Las Vegas has already been involved in a minor crash

Background→https://t.co/VYU6BDT7od pic.twitter.com/1NwukxaKct — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) November 8, 2017

The French-built vehicle is capable of seating up to a dozen passengers including an attendant who can manually override its systems if necessary. The boxy shuttle does not have a steering wheel or a brake pedal. Limited to 28 mph, the shuttle isn't designed to set any speed records. Instead, it was designed to provide self-driving vehicle data to both AAA and Nevada's transportation department.