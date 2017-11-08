Las Vegas' free self-driving shuttle involved in crash on its first day

Just an hour after hustling its first passengers around downtown Las Vegas, an experimental self-driving shuttle was hit by a truck Wednesday.

The service launched Wednesday morning, but by noon, it "collided with a semi-truck" near Las Vegas' Fremont Street entertainment district, reported KSNV.

MORE: Self-driving shuttle to hustle passengers around Las Vegas

The semi-truck driver is said to have driven into the shuttle. Las Vegas police say that the passengers aboard the driverless shuttle were not injured, although the shuttle itself sustained some light damage to its driver's side (well, what we'd normally call the driver's side) front bumper.

Photos posted to Twitter by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show the blue shuttle near a white semi-truck.

BREAKING: The free driverless shuttle that launched this morning in downtown Las Vegas has already been involved in a minor crash

Background→https://t.co/VYU6BDT7od pic.twitter.com/1NwukxaKct — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) November 8, 2017

The French-built vehicle is capable of seating up to a dozen passengers including an attendant who can manually override its systems if necessary. The boxy shuttle does not have a steering wheel or a brake pedal. Limited to 28 mph, the shuttle isn't designed to set any speed records. Instead, it was designed to provide self-driving vehicle data to both AAA and Nevada's transportation department.