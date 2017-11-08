What's New for 2018: Acura

2018 Acura TLX
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
November 8, 2017

After reviving its NSX sports car last year, Acura isn't taking 2018 off. Two of the automaker's three sedans get new looks for the 2018 model year, while the popular MDX crossover gains some big technology updates inside.

Headlining the changes is a major mid-cycle update to the brand's flagship RLX sedan. Although hardly a big seller—less than 100 are sold most months—the RLX has a lot of trickle-down hybrid-electric tech from the NSX. This year, its styling is new inside and out and a 10-speed automatic transmission replaces last year's 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Similar styling touches have been applied to Acura's ILX—by far its best-selling sedan. The ILX also gains a new A-Spec trim level with a firmer suspension and special steering tuning, which should help it compete better against sportier German and American rivals. 

Finally, Acura hasn't forgotten about its popular MDX. The three-row crossover features an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2018 Acura MDX

2018 Acura MDX

Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Acura showroom this year:

2018 Acura ILX

  • ILX Special Edition added to lineup with sporty styling but no mechanical changes.

2018 Acura MDX

  • More responsive infotainment system with 7.0-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.
  • Several new paint colors.

2018 Acura NSX

  • Unchanged.

2018 Acura RDX

  • Unchanged

2018 Acura RLX

  • Updated interior and exterior styling with LED head- and taillights.
  • Espresso interior shade added to palette.
  • 10-speed automatic.

2018 Acura TLX

  • Updated styling more in line with rest of Acura's lineup.
  • Sporty TLX A-Spec trim level with 19-inch wheels, firmer suspension, unique styling.
  • Unchanged powertrains.

___________________________________________

Follow The Car Connection on Facebook and Twitter.


Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the nominees and vote »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition: a full-scale rendition of your favorite toy 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition: a full-scale rendition of your favorite toy
2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir pushes brand further upscale 2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir pushes brand further upscale
Best Car to Buy 2018: Previous winners Best Car to Buy 2018: Previous winners
Meet the sub-$30,000 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Meet the sub-$30,000 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 