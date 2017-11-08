What's New for 2018: Acura

After reviving its NSX sports car last year, Acura isn't taking 2018 off. Two of the automaker's three sedans get new looks for the 2018 model year, while the popular MDX crossover gains some big technology updates inside.

Headlining the changes is a major mid-cycle update to the brand's flagship RLX sedan. Although hardly a big seller—less than 100 are sold most months—the RLX has a lot of trickle-down hybrid-electric tech from the NSX. This year, its styling is new inside and out and a 10-speed automatic transmission replaces last year's 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Similar styling touches have been applied to Acura's ILX—by far its best-selling sedan. The ILX also gains a new A-Spec trim level with a firmer suspension and special steering tuning, which should help it compete better against sportier German and American rivals.

Finally, Acura hasn't forgotten about its popular MDX. The three-row crossover features an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2018 Acura MDX Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Acura showroom this year:

2018 Acura ILX

ILX Special Edition added to lineup with sporty styling but no mechanical changes.

2018 Acura MDX

More responsive infotainment system with 7.0-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

Several new paint colors.

2018 Acura NSX

Unchanged.

2018 Acura RDX

Unchanged

2018 Acura RLX

Updated interior and exterior styling with LED head- and taillights.

Espresso interior shade added to palette.

10-speed automatic.

2018 Acura TLX

Updated styling more in line with rest of Acura's lineup.

Sporty TLX A-Spec trim level with 19-inch wheels, firmer suspension, unique styling.

Unchanged powertrains.

