Self-driving tech, Porsche 911 GT2 RS driven, Plug-in sales: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Tesla Model S owner tests Autopilot system from back seat
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
November 8, 2017

Chinese Tesla investor reportedly developing its own self-driving car tech

Chinese company Tencent, which owns a 5 percent stake in Tesla, is developing its own self-driving technology separate from the California electric car builder's AutoPilot system.

Self-driving shuttle to hustle public around in Las Vegas

Revelers in Las Vegas have a new attraction to experience: the first self-driving shuttle open to the public launched Wednesday.

What's New for 2018: Buick

Buick's big news this year is indeed big: its full-size Enclave crossover has been redesigned. While not inexpensive, the new Enclave is loaded with tech like a 9-speed automatic transmission and a wide array of convenience features, which helps justify a price tag that can approach $60,000.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

From Motor Authority

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS first drive review: fierce and focused

The most fearsome, trackworthy Porsche is no longer the naturally aspirated GT3. If Nürburgring Nordschleife lap times mean anything to you, the wondrously capable 918 Spyder has also been eclipsed. The latest King of the ‘Ring and sharpest weapon in the Porsche lineup is the $294,250 911 GT2 RS, a twin-turbocharged, 700 horsepower, rear wheel-drive monster that demolished a lap of the 12.9-mile 'Ring in 6:47.3.

2018 Buick LaCrosse gets upmarket Avenir treatment

The LaCrosse is the second model in the United States to receive Buick’s upmarket Avenir treatment.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 spy shots

Earlier this week we brought you spy shots of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Today we have the first shots of the pickup’s corporate cousin, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

From Green Car Reports

Plug-in electric car sales for Oct: new Bolt EV record, Prime and Volt tied

Chevy did it again.

Workhorse N-Gen electric parcel van comes with optional drone delivery

Workhorse, best known for its forthcoming W-15 range-extended electric pickup truck, today revealed its newest vehicle.

Porsche will thrive, remain profitable when sports car are electric: CFO

Luxury and sports car maker Porsche isn't concerned with the sweeping changes vehicle electrification will bring.

