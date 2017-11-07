What's New for 2018: Buick

Buick's big news this year is indeed big: its full-size Enclave crossover has been redesigned. While not inexpensive, the new Enclave is loaded with tech like a 9-speed automatic transmission and a wide array of convenience features, which helps justify a price tag that can approach $60,000.

That hefty dollar amount buys you an Enclave Avenir, which introduces a new, range-topping ultra-luxe trim level that Buick hopes to extend to the rest of its lineup in due time.

Buick again looks to Europe for its mid-size sedan lineup for an all-new Regal that's distinctly Teutonic. Available as either the Sportback with an Audi A7-like hatchback design or the Subaru Outback-inspired TourX wagon with a lift kit, the Regal marks a major departure from Buick norm. Both go on sale in early 2018 and could shake up the brand's image (although we've said that before about other cars).

Elsewhere, the Buick LaCrosse full-size sedan adds a new hybrid-electric powertrain that promises improved fuel economy. And the slow-selling Verano compact has been dropped from the lineup.

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Buick showroom this year:

2018 Buick Cascada

Minor paint color changes.

2018 Buick Enclave

All-new three-row crossover.

Standard 310-horsepower V-6 and 9-speed automatic transmission.

Optional all-wheel drive.

Four trim levels: base, Essence, Premium, and Avenir.

2018 Buick Encore

Premium trim level adds air ionizer.

New capless fuel-filler system.

2018 Buick Envision

Unchanged.

2018 Buick LaCrosse

2.5-liter electric-hybrid powertrain now standard (V-6 remains optional).

All-wheel drive available on wider array of trim levels.

9-speed automatic replaces last year's 8-speed with V-6.

2018 Buick Regal

All-new Regal available as either five-door Sportback hatchback or crossover-like TourX.

No traditional sedan body style—a big departure for what was once the most conservative car brand.

Both feature a 250-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, 8-speed automatic as standard.

High-performance Regal GS uses 310-hp V-6, 9-speed automatic

Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On sale early 2018.

___________________________________________

