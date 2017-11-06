BMW recall, 2018 Nissan GT-R price cut, European charging stations: What’s New @ The Car Connection

BMW recalls 1.4 million cars, SUVs over fire risk

BMW is calling back about 1.4 million cars to address one of two issues that could cause them to catch fire, even when the vehicles are not being operated.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Following the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash tests, the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid walked away with a serious accolade and the vehicle safety body named it a Top Safety Pick+.

Self-service? Waymo’s self-driving cars head to AutoNation for fleet maintenance

Waymo’s self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans may soon drive themselves to AutoNation when they need servicing. The largest auto dealer in the U.S. inked a multi-year service deal with Google's spinoff to maintain its self-driving test fleet, in a move that represents a potential statement of intent for both companies.

2018 Nissan GT-R given $10,000 price cut

The Nissan GT-R has been made better over the years through its numerous updates, but the starting price has inflated along the way to the point the car is no longer the performance bargain it once was.

Koenigsegg Agera RS sets 277.9 MPH top speed record

Sweden’s Koenigsegg has claimed the production car land speed record with its Agera RS hypercar.

RIP: Three-door Land Rover Range Rover Evoque goes away for 2018

Land Rover on Nov. 3 quietly confirmed the death of its slow-selling Land Rover Range Rover Evoque coupe* this year—at least in the U.S.

From Green Car Reports



BMW, Mercedes, Ford, VW, Audi launch Ionity high-power fast charging across Europe

A group of automakers in Europe announced on Friday they will launch "Ionity," a network of high-power fast-charging stations to build out the continent's infrastructure for electric-car travel.

Climate change all manmade, say actual scientists: awkward for Trump science deniers

When the Environmental Protection Agency quietly issued its new four-year plan in mid-October, the phrase "climate change" did not appear anywhere in the 38-page document.

What is a Toyota Prius Hellcat? You may not want to know

The huge annual SEMA show for builders and owners of highly customized cars brings out some truly bizarre creations.