2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Following the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash tests, the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid walked away with a serious accolade and the vehicle safety body named it a Top Safety Pick+.

The Ioniq Hybrid's IIHS scorecard shows "Good" ratings in all crash test scenarios, which include the small-overlap front, side, and roof strength tests. In order to qualify for a Top Safety Pick, a car must earn "Good" ratings in five crashworthiness tests: driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints. The car also needs to earn an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating in front crash prevention as well. However, for the coveted "plus" sign, a car must earn an "Acceptable" or "Good" headlight rating. The Ioniq Hybrid did all of this.

In the "Crash Avoidance and Mitigation" category, the Hyundai's hybrid vehicle earned a "Superior" rating with the optional automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning. The IIHS did note, however, the "Acceptable" headlight rating only applies to the Limited trim and to cars built after May 2017. Keep that in mind when Hyundai starts advertising its accolade.

Hyundai scored two other Top Safety Pick+ awards as well; the 2018 Elantra GT and regular Elantra both met all requirements for the IIHS' top accolade.