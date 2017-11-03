BMW recalls 1.4 million cars, SUVs over fire risk

BMW is calling back about 1.4 million cars to address one of two issues that could cause them to catch fire, even when the vehicles are not being operated.

The larger recall includes about 740,000 6-cylinder versions of the company's 1-Series, 3-Series, 5-Series, X3, X5, and Z4 models sold between 2007 and 2011. In those vehicles, the positive crankcase ventilation valve's heater can overheat, melt, and ignite. BMW will have its dealers replace the heater with an updated unit.

Specific BMWs included under the first recall include:

2007-2011 328i, 328xi, and 328i xDrive

2007-2011 525i, 525xi, 528xi, and 530i

2007-2011 X3 3.0si, X3 xDrive30i

2007-2011 X5 xDrive30i

2007-2011 Z4 3.0i, Z4 3.0si, Z4 sDrive30i

2008-2011 128i

Neither BMW nor the NHTSA is aware of any injuries related to the faulty valve heater, but the government says that the cars pose a fire risk even when they're not being driven.

2011 BMW 3-Series Coupe Enlarge Photo

A second recall covers 673,000 examples of the brand's 3-Series lineup built between 2006 and 2011. In those cars, electrical wiring for their climate control system can overheat and melt electrical connectors. Four injuries have been traced to the wiring, which the NHTSA says can also catch fire even when the vehicle's ignition is off.

BMW will replace those cars' climate control wiring.

Included in the second recall are:

2006-2011 323i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 328i xDrive, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi, 335i xDrive

2006-2011 M3

2009-2011 335d

BMW says it will begin notifying owners of affected vehicles soon and that its dealers will begin replacing faulty parts beginning December 18.