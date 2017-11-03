2018 BMW X4, Robert Downey Jr., Tesla Model 3 delays: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Report: People think carmakers trail tech companies in self-driving technology

If, as the old saying goes, perception is reality, then the companies that built virtually every mass-produced vehicle for the last century or so are lagging behind several notable tech companies when it comes to developing self-driving car technologies.

2018 Jeep Wrangler reveals its evolutionary design

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is here—not that we know much about it.

2018 BMW X4 Review

The 2018 BMW X4 doesn’t bother with convention, tradition, or labels. It’s a luxury sport crossover SUV coupe—add any other names you like. Actually, it’s probably best to just stick to X4.

Robert Downey Jr's custom 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 by SpeedKore Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority SpeedKore shows Robert Downey Jr.'s custom Mustang Boss 302 at SEMA

Robert Downey Jr., perhaps best known for his leading role as Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, has exquisite taste in classic muscle cars.

Ferrari could quit F1 after 2020, says Marchionne

Ferrari CEO and Chairman Sergio Marchionne has threatened to quit Formula 1 in the midst of discussions over proposals for next-generation power units to be introduced in the 2021 season.

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback spy shots and video

A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact hatch is brewing and we have new spy shots that reveal the complete design. We also have a video showing a prototype on the move.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

Just 260 Tesla Model 3s built in three months, volume production delayed: Q3 results and call

Only one topic really mattered in the Tesla third-quarter financial results call for analysts held Wednesday afternoon: Model 3.

Draft tax bill eliminates credit for all electric-car buyers: report (updated)

The process of drafting a so-called tax reform bill has been shrouded in mystery, with even Republican congressmembers admitting they didn't know what provisions it would contain.

Nissan shares what future electric cars should sound like: the 'Canto' theme

Less than two years from now, barring action by the Trump administration, a National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration rule will require hybrid and electric cars to produce an audible noise under 19 mph.