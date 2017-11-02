Autonomous car perception, G550 4x4 Squared, 2018 Chevy Bolt EV: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Report: People think carmakers trail tech companies in self-driving technology

If, as the old saying goes, perception is reality, then the companies that built virtually every mass-produced vehicle for the last century or so are lagging behind several notable tech companies when it comes to developing self-driving car technologies.

Car ownership on decline in Japan, but what does that mean for American drivers?

https://www.thecarconnection.com/news/1113587_car-ownership-on-decline-in-japan-but-what-does-that-mean-for-american-drivers

2018 Jeep Wrangler reveals its evolutionary design

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is here—not that we know much about it.

2017 Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4 Squared review: top tax bracket bruiser

“Hey dude, your car is huuuuge!”

2019 BMW X4 spy shots and video

The current BMW X4 was only introduced for 2015 but a redesigned model is already in the works. And judging by the lack of camouflage gear on prototypes, the debut can’t be far.

Chevrolet reveals pair of hardcore Colorado ZR2 concepts at SEMA

Chevrolet brought plenty of goodies to the 2017 SEMA show, including the 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels edition, but it saved two special concepts for last. The brand revealed the Colorado ZR Race Development Truck and the Colorado ZR2 AEV concept as two takes on its most capable off-road pickup.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV: minimal changes, same range and price

With sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car rising every month, shoppers are inevitably curious about any changes to the Bolt for the 2018 model year, its second.

Toyota electric cars could use airless tires if research pans out: report

Although electric cars offer numerous benefits in engineering, design, and zero-emission operation, their overall weight remains a hurdle for automakers, especially as bigger batteries with longer ranges become more important.

Those fuel-efficient diesels? Actually worse on lifetime CO2, study says

Diesel-powered cars have enjoyed a comfortable market share in Europe for decades, but their decline in popularity continues following numerous diesel-emission cheating scandals and regulatory crackdowns.