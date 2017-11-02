2018 Jeep Wrangler reveals its evolutionary design

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is here—not that we know much about it.

What is clear: Jeep invoked an "if it isn't broke, don't fix it" mentality when designing its 2018 Wrangler, which was revealed to the public Tuesday.

There are various elements present with a more refined appeal over the outgoing Wrangler, though it absolutely carries a familiar design ethos. The 2018 Wrangler's front fascia wears a more aerodynamic-looking slotted grille and LED lights provide a touch of modern, even though the fold-down windshield returns.

We know the Wrangler will also boast a fixed-power sliding roof option as well.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Enlarge Photo

Previous documents filed show the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will soldier on with a familiar 3.6-liter V-6 engine, though a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine will likely debut next year. Following the turbocharged inline-4, Jeep may add a diesel engine for 2019.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Enlarge Photo

Inside the SUV, notable improvements will be present, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Uconnect infotainment system and a new overall design. Expect a load of active safety features as well.

The 2018 Wrangler will debut at the 2017 LA Auto Show later this month and production of the SUV will begin by the end of this year.