2018 Jeep Wrangler, Cheaper Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Meet the sub-$30,000 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid will usher in a more affordable trim with the introduction of the RAV4 Hybrid LE. At $28,130, the new entry-level RAV4 Hybrid runs just $1,325 more than an equivalent gas-powered RAV4 LE.

NHTSA to consider revised self-driving safety rules

The NHTSA says it wants companies that are currently developing self-driving technology to point out “unnecessary regulatory barriers to automated safety technologies.”

2018 Toyota Tacoma Review

The 2018 Toyota Tacoma can’t stop to catch its breath.

2018 Jeep Wrangler first look

Jeep has given us an early look at its redesigned Wrangler ahead of the official debut on November 29 at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

1,100-horsepower AMC Javelin by Ringbrothers debuts at SEMA

Ringbrothers out of Spring Green, Wisconsin is back with another wild build that was unveiled on Tuesday at the 2017 SEMA show.

2019 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid spy video

Like other luxury car brands, Bentley isn't immune to the political pressures of the environmental movement. With various regulations coming into effect over the next few years, the British automaker is in the process of introducing alternative powertrains in an effort to reduce its emissions.

Which car would you pick as Best Car To Buy 2018? Take our Twitter poll

In early October, when we announced our three finalists for the Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 award, they represented a diverse set of approaches to making cars greener.

'Totaled' is the long, sad story of Better Place and its failure: book review

It is just over five years since I bought my Better Place Renault 2012 Fluence ZE in Israel—and a little over five months since I returned it to Israel’s Renault importer for a cash settlement.

Could automotive subscription services boost electric-car use?

As automakers commit to more electric and electrified cars in the near future, many hurdles remain that can make owning an electric car more difficult than a conventional vehicle.