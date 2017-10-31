Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, BMW M, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Meet the sub-$30,000 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid will usher in a more affordable trim with the introduction of the RAV4 Hybrid LE. At $28,130, the new entry-level RAV4 Hybrid runs just $1,325 more than an equivalent gas-powered RAV4 LE.

Self-driving cars are just four years away, says NVIDIA

The CEO of graphics-processing chipmaker-turned-automotive technology supplier NVIDIA predicts that the level of artificial intelligence required to make fully self-driving vehicles is four years away.

2018 Volvo S60 Review

The 2018 Volvo S60 is a traditional luxury sedan with a moderately sporty flair.

2018 BMW M5 equipped with BMW M Performance Parts Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority BMW unveils M3 30 Years American Edition, M5 M Performance Parts range at SEMA

The 2017 SEMA show kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday and one of the stars is a special M3 celebrating the sporty BMW nameplate’s 30th year in the United States.

600-horsepower Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 debuts at SEMA

Remember when Hennessey Performance revealed the utterly bonkers VelociRaptor 6x6 a year ago and announced plans to build it?

Steve Jobs' former BMW Z8 heading to auction

As if the BMW Z8 wasn't enough of a modern-day collectible with its 4.9-liter 400-horsepower V-8 engine and head-turning design, this particular one has a very significant former owner: Apple's original genius, Steve Jobs. And it's heading to auction where RM Sotheby's expects it to fetch beyond $300,000.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 finalist: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

If ever a green family vehicle had a rocky launch, it would be the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

BMW, Mercedes invest in 'flexible car ownership' startup Fair

How would you know that the standard model for individuals buying new cars is dying?

Energy Dept to award $15 million for very fast electric-car charging

The United States Department of Energy has announced a new funding initiative to accelerate the development of what it calls "Extreme Fast Charging" (XFC) systems.