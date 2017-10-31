Meet the sub-$30,000 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid will usher in a more affordable trim with the introduction of the RAV4 Hybrid LE. At $28,130, the new entry-level RAV4 Hybrid runs just $1,325 more than an equivalent gas-powered RAV4 LE.

The news of a less expensive RAV4 Hybrid broke via a bulletin sent to Toyota dealerships, obtained by Cars Direct. The bulletin describes identical power and fuel economy figures to the higher-priced RAV4 Hybrid trims. The all-wheel drive-only RAV4 Hybrid LE includes dual-zone automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, roof rails, and a 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster with its relatively minor price premium over a regular RAV4 LE. The Hybrid LE may be a better overall value considering the standard equipment at the minor price premium, which also includes a driver model selector and Smart Key Access.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure brings hints of outdoorsiness for $28,695

The RAV4 Hybrid LE will return an EPA-estimated 34 mpg city, 30 highway, and 32 combined. Power comes from a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired to a battery-powered electric motor. The powertrain's total power output is 194 horsepower and 206 pound-feet of torque.

The less expensive model rings in $1,895 cheaper than the RAV4 Hybrid XLE, and $6,380 cheaper than a range-topping RAV4 Limited.

However, a new RAV4 is due as early as next year.

